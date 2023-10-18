Pakistan completes projects worth $25 billion under CPEC

ISLAMABAD :Pakistan's caretaker Prime Minister Anwar ul Haq Kakar said on Wednesday that his country has completed more than 50 projects worth $25 billion under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Kakar was speaking at the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing.

The CPEC is a flagship project under China's Belt and Road Initiative, with more than $65 billion pledged for road, rail and other infrastructure developments in the South Asian nation of 241 million people.

"We have completed over 50 projects worth $25 billion under the CPEC," Kakar said, adding that a very significant airport at the southwestern Gwadar port, which is being built with Chinese money as part of the CPEC, will soon be inaugurated.

Gwadar is located near the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial oil shipping route in the Arabian Sea. Beijing has invested heavily in the southwestern mineral-rich province of Balochistan, including developing the deepwater port, despite a decades-long separatist insurgency in the area.

The security of the Chinese nationals and their interests, which are often attacked by the insurgents, remains the biggest challenge for Islamabad.

Chinese President Xi Jinping began the Belt and Road Initiative about a decade ago, aiming to build infrastructure and energy networks connecting Asia with Africa and Europe through overland and maritime routes.

Representatives of more than 130 countries, largely from the Global South, attended the forum, including several heads of state, of whom the most prominent was Xi's "dear friend" Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Building industrial zones with Chinese and local Pakistani collaboration remains in the pipeline, together with a rail track of over 2600km costing nearly $7 billion, the biggest single project under the CPEC.

Clean energy projects were expected to be completed in the next four to five years under the CPEC, Kakar said.