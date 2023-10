Pakistan on Monday (Oct 15) cut the prices of petrol and diesel owing to the decreasing trend of petroleum prices in the international market, the finance ministry said in a statement.

The price of petrol would drop by 40 Pakistani rupees (US$0.144) to 283.38 rupees a litre effective Oct 16.

High-speed diesel cost would drop by 15 rupees to 303.18 rupees a litre.