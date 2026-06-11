Logo
Logo

Business

Pakistan economic survey projects real GDP growth at 3.7% in FY26
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Pakistan economic survey projects real GDP growth at 3.7% in FY26

Pakistan economic survey projects real GDP growth at 3.7% in FY26

A vendor arranges bags of nimco snacks while selling from his shop along a market street in Karachi, Pakistan June 5, 2026. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

11 Jun 2026 06:28PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

ISLAMABAD, June 11 : Pakistan's annual economic survey projected real GDP growth at 3.7 per cent for the fiscal year ending June 2026, according to the report released on Thursday.

Here are some details from the report:

• Average CPI inflation was seen at 6.7 per cent in the July-May period, the survey said, adding that price stability was broadly preserved despite the Gulf conflict and its impact on energy prices.

• The South Asian nation's current account deficit was at $252 million in the July-April period.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

• Pakistan's trade deficit from July to March stood at $23.53 billion, the document showed.

• Fiscal deficit was at 0.7 per cent of GDP in the July-March period, which the survey said was the strongest fiscal performance in decades.

• The primary surplus was seen at 3.2 per cent of GDP and public debt by the end of March was 83,285 billion rupees, the document showed.

• Overall, fiscal performance remains encouraging, the survey said, supported by expenditure control, revenue mobilisation, provincial surpluses, and ongoing fiscal reforms.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement