Pakistan to ensure legislation for central bank autonomy - adviser
FILE PHOTO: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, U.S., September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

22 Nov 2021 09:04PM (Updated: 22 Nov 2021 09:01PM)
ISLAMABAD : Pakistan will ensure legislation is passed on central bank autonomy as agreed with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Finance Adviser Shaukat Tarin said on Monday.

"We believe in it. God willing, we will get it passed," he said.

Tarin made his comments after the IMF announced an agreement that will help revive a stalled US$6-billion funding programme.

Pakistan is required to pass the legislation under the programme agreed with the IMF in July 2019.

"We believe that the state bank ... should be independent in monetary policy and exchange rate," Tarin said.

(Reporting by Asif Shahzad, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

Source: Reuters

