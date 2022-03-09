Logo
Pakistan to exceed revenue target in FY22 - finance minister
Pakistan to exceed revenue target in FY22 - finance minister

FILE PHOTO: A man shops for grocery items in Peshawar, Pakistan December 13, 2021. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

09 Mar 2022 03:06PM (Updated: 09 Mar 2022 03:06PM)
ISLAMABAD : Pakistan will exceed the revenue target set in the last budget for the current financial year, the country's finance minister said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a news conference, the minister, Shaukat Tarin, said revenues would hit 6.1 trillion Pakistani rupees ($34.2 billion), compared to a target of 5.8 trillion Pakistani rupees ($32.5 billion).

He said a recent fuel and electricity subsidy package announced by the government would be partially financed by the extra revenues.

($1 = 178.5000 Pakistani rupees)

(Reporting by Asif Shahzad; Editing by Tom Hogue)

Source: Reuters

