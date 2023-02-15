Pakistan finance bill proposes rise in goods and services tax to 18%

KARACHI, Pakistan :Pakistan laid a supplementary finance bill before parliament on Wednesday, proposing to raise the goods and services tax (GST)to 18 per cent from 17 per cent as part of efforts to raise 170 billion rupees ($639 million) in extra revenue during the current fiscal year ending July.

The country has held talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for the release of critical bailout funds, and with roughly enough reserves to meet only three weeks of imports it is looking to increase revenue despite multi-decade high inflation of 27 per cent.

Fahad Rauf, head of research at Ismail Iqbal Securities, a local brokerage, said the only silver lining of the finance bill is that it would take Pakistan a step closer to the IMF programme resumption.

The bill set before Parliament by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar proposed the exemption from the GST rise of "daily use" items such as wheat, rice, milk and meat, to reduce the impact of the budget on those most vulnerable to rising inflation.

"Its unfortunate that we only know how to increase indirect taxation, and burden the existing taxpayers," Rauf said. "On the other hand, there is no income tax collection from retailers, real estate, and agriculture segments."

Rauf noted that raising the GST would be inflationary even with the exemptions. A senior economist with Moody's Analytics told Reuters on Wednesday that inflation in Pakistan could average 33 per cent in the first half of 2023 before trending lower.

The finance bill also proposed to raise taxes on luxury items to 25 per cent, while hikes in taxes on first- and business-class air travel, cigarettes and sugary drinks were also proposed.

The government has also proposed an adjustable witholding tax on marriage halls and events at 10 per cent.

To offset the inflationary impact of the budget, the government proposed that handouts under the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) - a welfare scheme - to be increased to a total of 400 billion rupees from 360 billion.

The duty on cement was also brought back to pre-COVID levels of 2 rupees per kilogram.

($1 = 266.1900 Pakistani rupees)