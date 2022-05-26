Pakistan foreign minister says $6 billion IMF deal is 'outdated'

DAVOS, Switzerland : An ongoing bailout deal between Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is "outdated" given a number of global crises, its Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Wednesday.

"This deal is a pre-COVID deal. It is a pre-Afghanistan fallout deal. It is a pre-Ukrainian crisis deal. It is a pre-inflation deal," Bhutto Zardari told Reuters on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Pakistan entered a three-year, $6 billion IMF deal in 2019, but is struggling to implement tough policy commitments. Talks are underway in the Qatari capital of Doha to release funds to stabilise Pakistan's struggling economy.