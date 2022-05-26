Logo
Pakistan foreign minister says $6 billion IMF deal is 'outdated'
FILE PHOTO: A woman walks past the International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo at its headquarters in Washington, U.S., May 10, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

26 May 2022 12:38AM (Updated: 26 May 2022 12:38AM)
DAVOS, Switzerland : An ongoing bailout deal between Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is "outdated" given a number of global crises, its Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Wednesday.

"This deal is a pre-COVID deal. It is a pre-Afghanistan fallout deal. It is a pre-Ukrainian crisis deal. It is a pre-inflation deal," Bhutto Zardari told Reuters on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Pakistan entered a three-year, $6 billion IMF deal in 2019, but is struggling to implement tough policy commitments. Talks are underway in the Qatari capital of Doha to release funds to stabilise Pakistan's struggling economy.

Source: Reuters

