Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Pakistan GDP growth seen at 0.29% in FY23 - economic survey
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Pakistan GDP growth seen at 0.29% in FY23 - economic survey

Pakistan GDP growth seen at 0.29% in FY23 - economic survey

People walk as they shop in a market, ahead of Eid al-Fitr celebrations in Karachi, Pakistan April 19, 2023. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

08 Jun 2023 08:23PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Pakistan is likely to post GDP growth of 0.29 per cent in the fiscal year ending June 2023, according to the country's economic survey launched on Thursday, a day before the federal budget is set to be presented.

The country's economy has been reeling from record high inflation and a slowdown in economic activity, which has been compounded by devastating floods last year and an inability to unlock crucial finances from the International Monetary Fund.

The survey document, released annually to look back at the performance of the economy over outgoing financial years that start on July 1, said that the year-on-year inflation rate for the period up to May 2023 was recorded at 29.2 per cent.

The fiscal deficit stands at 4.6 per cent of GDP for the three quarters up to April, a slight improvement from last year's 4.9 per cent, the survey showed, adding that the primary balance recorded a surplus of 99 billion Pakistani rupees.

On the external side, where Pakistan has also struggled, with foreign exchange reserves that cover barely a month's worth of imports, the survey showed that there had been a narrowing of the current account deficit to $3.3 billion up to April - a 76 per cent drop over last year.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.