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Pakistan inflation to ease to 5% to 7% target range during 2027 financial year, says central bank
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Pakistan inflation to ease to 5% to 7% target range during 2027 financial year, says central bank

Pakistan inflation to ease to 5% to 7% target range during 2027 financial year, says central bank

FILE PHOTO: A boy buys vegetables from a makeshift stall at a market in Karachi, Pakistan February 1, 2023. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro/File Photo

16 Nov 2026 07:49PM
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ISLAMABAD, Nov 16 : Pakistan's consumer price inflation is expected to gradually ease towards medium-term target range of 5 per cent to 7 per cent during financial year 2027, the country's central bank said on Monday.

Real GDP growth will remain in the range of 3.5 per cent to 4.5 per cent, the bank said in a yearly report, which added the country's current account deficit was likely to be in range of 0 to 1 per cent of GDP in the financial year.

It projected fiscal deficit to range between 3.0 – 4.0 per cent of the GDP.

Source: Reuters
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