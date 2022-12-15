Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Pakistan lifts ban on sugar exports - finance ministry
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Pakistan lifts ban on sugar exports - finance ministry

Pakistan lifts ban on sugar exports - finance ministry

FILE PHOTO: Pakistan's Finance Minister Ishaq Dar is seen after a party meeting in Islamabad, Pakistan September 26, 2017. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood/File Photo

15 Dec 2022 10:47PM (Updated: 15 Dec 2022 10:47PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

ISLAMABAD : Pakistan has lifted a ban on sugar exports, the finance ministry said on Thursday, in a move that government sources indicated was aimed at boosting foreign reserves.

The decision was taken by the Economic Co-ordination Committee headed by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar.

The ECC approved a summary of the food security ministry, the statement said, adding it will apply to sugar exports during the fiscal 2022-2023 year.

Exports of sugar up to 100,000 tonnes will be allowed, it said, adding that the ECC would review the situation on fortnightly basis.

Sugar prices in the local market will not increase until at least Jan. 31, the finance ministry said.

Government sources said the move was a bid to boost the country's foreign reserves, which have fallen to as low as $6.7 billion, barely enough to cover a month of imports.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.