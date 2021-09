ISLAMABAD : Pakistan's annual inflation rate slowed to 8.3per cent year-on-year in August, the statistics bureau said on Wednesday.

That compared with an annual consumer price index increase of 8.4per cent in the previous month, slowing as the country showed signs of recovery from the pandemic. It saw double-digit inflation last year.

Prices of chicken, fruits and grains fell, compared with July, the bureau said.

