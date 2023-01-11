Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Pakistan regulator OKs up to 75% gas price hike by two companies - Dawn
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Pakistan regulator OKs up to 75% gas price hike by two companies - Dawn

Pakistan regulator OKs up to 75% gas price hike by two companies - Dawn

FILE PHOTO: A worker moves a liquid petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder at a workshop in Karachi, Pakistan September 17, 2018. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

11 Jan 2023 05:50PM (Updated: 11 Jan 2023 05:50PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Pakistan's oil and gas regulator on Wednesday allowed Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd and Sui Southern Gas Company Ltd to hike their prices by 74.42 per cent and 75.35 per cent, Dawn newspaper reported.

Sui Northern Gas Pipelines was allowed to raise its average prescribed gas prices for the current fiscal year by rupees 406.28/mmBtu ($1.78) and Sui Southern Gas Company by 499.28/mmBtu, the report said.

Implementation of the hike depends on an approval from the government.

($1 = 228.0000 Pakistani rupees)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.