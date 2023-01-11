Pakistan regulator OKs up to 75% gas price hike by two companies - Dawn

Pakistan's oil and gas regulator on Wednesday allowed Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd and Sui Southern Gas Company Ltd to hike their prices by 74.42 per cent and 75.35 per cent, Dawn newspaper reported.

Sui Northern Gas Pipelines was allowed to raise its average prescribed gas prices for the current fiscal year by rupees 406.28/mmBtu ($1.78) and Sui Southern Gas Company by 499.28/mmBtu, the report said.

Implementation of the hike depends on an approval from the government.

($1 = 228.0000 Pakistani rupees)