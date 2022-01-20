Pakistan revises up 2020-21 GDP to 5.37per cent - minister

ISLAMABAD :Pakistan has revised up its economic growth rate for 2020-21 to 5.37per cent from 3.9per cent, the minister for planning and development said on Thursday.

"The growth in 2020-21 was 5.37per cent," minister Asad Umar said in a tweet, adding that the National Accounts Committee (NAC) had approved the revised estimate of GDP growth.

The NAC is a government body that reviews the economic indicators.

This is second time the GDP rate for 2020-21 has been revised, from an initial 2.3per cent set in the 2020 annual budget, and then to 3.9per cent by the central bank.

The Pakistani economy recovered between July 1 2020 and June 30 2021, its fiscal year. The South Asian nation's GDP contracted in the previous fiscal year due to the global impact of COVID-19 shutdowns.

For 2021-22, the country has set a target of 4.8per cent, but policymakers are hopeful growth will cross 5per cent.

Umar said the revised number gave the second highest growth in last 14 years. The higher growth was mainly due to strong industrial growth between April and June, he said.

With inflation at 12.3per cent, surging food and energy prices have put Prime Minister Imran Khan under increasing pressure from anger among the middle classes, his main base of support.

His government presented a mid-year budget earlier this month to end tax exemptions on a variety of sectors to raise $1.93 bln for the current fiscal year under IMF conditions.

The IMF has made further budgetary tightening a condition for the revival of a stalled $6 billion funding programme before the next tranche could be approved in a board review set for Jan 28.

