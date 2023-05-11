Logo
Business

Pakistan tells IMF it will scrap fuel subsidy plan - Bloomberg News
Pakistan tells IMF it will scrap fuel subsidy plan - Bloomberg News

FILE PHOTO: The International Monetary Fund's logo is seen outside the global lender's headquarters in Washington, U.S., April 20, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

11 May 2023 05:01PM
Pakistan has told the International Monetary Fund it will not implement a fuel subsidy programme as the two sides negotiate a long-delayed $1.1 billion bailout for the country, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in March proposed charging affluent consumers more for fuel, with the money raised used to subsidise prices for the poor who have been hit hard by inflation.

Pakistan has committed not to implement the cross-subsidy programme, an IMF spokesperson told Bloomberg. The government also will not introduce new tax exemptions and will “durably allow” a market-based exchange rate for the rupee currency, the IMF told Bloomberg.

Source: Reuters

