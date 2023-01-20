Pakistan will pay for Russian energy purchases in currency of friendly countries: Russian official
ISLAMABAD : Pakistan will pay for energy purchases from Russia, when they start in late March, in currencies of friendly countries, a top Russian energy ministry official said on Friday.
Russia's Energy Minister Nikolay Shulginov, who is visiting the country for an annual inter-governmental commission held between Pakistan and Russia, also said that the two countries have agreed on late March as the timeline for crude oil export to Pakistan.