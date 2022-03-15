Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Pakistani fintech startup raises $70 million in series B financing
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Pakistani fintech startup raises $70 million in series B financing

15 Mar 2022 09:25PM (Updated: 15 Mar 2022 09:25PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

KARACHI, Pakistan : Pakistani business-to-business fintech startup Bazaar has raised $70 million in a Series B funding round, the platform said on Tuesday, taking the total funding to $100 million in less than two years, said a statement.

The latest funding, led by Dragoneer Investment Group and Tiger Global, makes the platform it one of best capitalised in the country's young startup ecosystem.

The platform seeks to bring online Pakistan's $170 billion retail economy consisting of some 5 million small and medium enterprises, which remain primarily offline, a company statement said.

Pakistan has one of the world's largest un-banked populations.

"We believe that Pakistan is at an inflection point in its tech ecosystem development. Bazaar is tapping into the massive merchant opportunity and is leading the charge in the country," John Curtius, partner at Tiger Global Management, said according to the statement.

(Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan, Editing by Louise Heavens)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us