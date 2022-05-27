Logo
Pakistani stock market jumps over 2% after government ends fuel price freeze
FILE PHOTO: A fuel pump is pictured at a Pakistan State Oil petrol station in Rawalpindi, Pakistan October 6, 2017. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

27 May 2022 01:30PM (Updated: 27 May 2022 01:30PM)
KARACHI, Pakistan : The Pakistani stock market jumped over 2 per cent shortly after opening on Friday, reacting positively to an overnight decision by the government to end a months-old fuel price freeze.

"The market is reacting to the government's move to withdraw fuel subsidies. It shows the government's resolve to address teething issues in the economy and will pave the way for the IMF program and other funding sources," Saad Hashemy, executive director at BMA Capital Management, told Reuters.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) had expressed concern about the fuel subsidies.

Source: Reuters

