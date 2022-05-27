Logo
Pakistani stocks jump over 2% as government ends fuel price freeze
FILE PHOTO: A fuel pump is pictured at a Pakistan State Oil petrol station in Rawalpindi, Pakistan October 6, 2017. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

27 May 2022 01:30PM (Updated: 27 May 2022 01:59PM)
KARACHI :Pakistani stocks jumped more than 2 per cent shortly after opening on Friday, reacting positively to an overnight decision by the government to end a months-old freeze on fuel prices.

Pakistan late on Thursday announced it would hike fuel prices so that it can resume receiving aid from a $6 billion package signed with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in 2019.

"The market is reacting to the government's move to withdraw fuel subsidies," Saad Hashemy, executive director at BMA Capital Management, told Reuters. "It shows the government's resolve to address teething issues in the economy and will pave the way for the IMF program and other funding sources."

Fuel prices rose 20 per cent on Friday, causing long lines to form at filling stations as the news spread. The new price of petrol will be 179.86 rupee per litre and diesel will be 174.15 rupee.

Reuters reported earlier on Thursday that the IMF and Islamabad had reached a deal to release over $900 million in funds, once Pakistan removed the fuel subsidies and hiked prices, according to a Pakistani source directly involved in talks in Qatar that concluded on Wednesday.

The IMF has said that considerable progress had been made in the talks, but emphasised the urgency for Pakistan to remove fuel and energy subsidies to get back on track.

The benchmark stock index was 2.26 per cent higher at 0544 GMT, according to exchange data.

Pakistan's currency also rebounded against the dollar on Friday, traders said, following days of declines amid dwindling foreign exchange reserves and speculation that the IMF deal was in trouble.

Source: Reuters

