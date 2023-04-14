Logo
Pakistan's cenbank governor says inflation to begin decelerating over next few months
Business

FILE PHOTO: People shop ration on a discounted price from the Saylani Welfare Trust's stall, a non-government organisation focusing primarily on feeding the poor and homeless, in Karachi, Pakistan April 3, 2023. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

14 Apr 2023 03:41PM (Updated: 14 Apr 2023 03:41PM)
Pakistan's central bank governor said on Friday that the country's inflation is expected to start decelerating over the next few months.

"And with the revival of the IMF program, the uncertainty regarding external financing will also fade away," central bank governor Jameel Ahmad said in a statement from the State Bank of Pakistan.

Pakistan has less than a month's worth of foreign exchange reserves and is awaiting a bailout package of $1.1 billion from the IMF that has been delayed since November over issues related to fiscal policy adjustments.

Source: Reuters

