Pakistan's consumer price inflation slows to 23.8% Y/Y in November

ISLAMABAD : Pakistan's annual consumer price inflation slowed to 23.8 per cent in November from 26.6 per cent a month earlier, the statistics bureau said on Thursday, days after the central bank unexpectedly hiked policy rates.

Prices were up 0.8 per cent in November from the previous month, the bureau said in a statement.

Pakistan's finance ministry said in its monthly outlook released earlier this week that inflation would decline marginally in November, while staying in a range of 23 per cent-25 per cent.

On Nov. 25, the central bank hiked its policy rate by 100 basis points to 16 per cent, the highest in several years, as it sought to prevent inflation from becoming entrenched.

The South Asian nation, which is reeling from a devastating floods that are estimated to have caused over $30 billion of damage, has been facing a balance of payment crisis.