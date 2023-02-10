Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Pakistan's external position under significant stress -Moody's
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Pakistan's external position under significant stress -Moody's

Pakistan's external position under significant stress -Moody's

FILE PHOTO: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo in Washington, U.S., September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

10 Feb 2023 08:21PM (Updated: 10 Feb 2023 08:21PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Revenue-raising measures will likely be among prior actions that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) requires before releasing the next tranche of financing to Pakistan, Moody's Investors Service said in a statement on Friday.

Pakistan and the IMF will resume talks virtually next week after 10 days of face-to-face discussions in Islamabad on how to keep the country afloat ended without a deal.

The talks are aimed at unlocking at least $1.1 billion of stalled funding for the South Asian country.

"Pakistan's government liquidity and external vulnerability risks are elevated, and there remains considerable risks around Pakistan's ability to secure required financing to fully meet its needs for the next few years," Moody's said.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.