ISLAMABAD : Pakistan's consumer price index (CPI) in February rose 12.2per cent from a year earlier, the statistics bureau said on Tuesday, easing slightly from a two-year high the previous month.

In January, annual inflation was 13per cent. On a monthly basis, the inflation rate jumped by 1.2per cent in February compared with a 0.4per cent rise the previous month.

(Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)