Business

Pakistan's new cenbank governor Murtaza Syed is former deputy governor
04 May 2022 02:58PM (Updated: 04 May 2022 02:58PM)
ISLAMABAD : Pakistan's new central bank governor is Murtaza Syed, a deputy governor of the institution, who is taking over upon the expiry of the three-year term of incumbent Reza Baqir, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail said on Wednesday.

Syed was an "eminently qualified economist with rich IMF experience," Ismail said on Twitter, adding that as the most senior deputy governor, he would take over according to the law.

It was not immediately clear if Syed was the government's long-term choice, or an interim appointment.

Source: Reuters

