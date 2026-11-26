Nov 25 : Pakistan International Airlines will move its UK operations to its own Boeing 777 fleet from November 26 after wet-lease partner Norse Atlantic Airways abruptly suspended operations, forcing the cancellation of two flights, the Pakistani carrier said on Wednesday.

PIA said flights PK 786 from London Heathrow to Islamabad and PK 710 from Manchester to Lahore were cancelled after Norse Atlantic notified the airline of the suspension without prior warning as passengers were preparing to board.