KARACHI, Pakistan : Pakistan's inflation rate clocked in at 31.4 per cent year-on-year, rising from 27.4 per cent in August, data from the statistics bureau showed on Monday, as the cash-strapped nation reels from high fuel and energy prices.

On a month-on-month basis, inflation climbed 2 per cent for September, compared to an increase of 1.7 per cent in August.

Inflation during the first quarter of the current fiscal year averaged 29 per cent.