Business

Palantir, Anduril sign partnership for AI training in defense
FILE PHOTO: Signage for Palantir is seen during the Association of the United States Army annual meeting and exposition at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, U.S., October 14, 2024. REUTERS/Nathan Howard/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Signage for Anduril is seen during the Association of the United States Army annual meeting and exposition at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, U.S., October 14, 2024. REUTERS/Nathan Howard/File Photo
07 Dec 2024 06:04AM
Data analytics firm Palantir Technologies and defense tech company Anduril Industries have partnered to use defense data for artificial intelligence training, the companies said on Friday.

The partnership will leverage Palantir's AI platform to structure, label and prepare defense data for training to deploy those models onto national security systems, while Anduril's systems will aid in the retention and distribution of government defense data.

Companies across sectors have increasingly shifted focus toward AI to automate their workflows. However, its application in defense is still nascent, as data needed to train models in the sector is sometimes sensitive.

"U.S. companies are developing world-leading models but struggling to deploy them at scale with government partners for defense applications," the companies said.

The partnership comes days after Anduril announced a partnership with ChatGPT-maker OpenAI aimed at developing and deploying advanced AI solutions for national security missions.

Founded in 2017, Anduril offers autonomous solutions across a wide range of defense operations and also has experience automating robotic systems in tactical areas.

Palantir, one of the largest beneficiaries of the GenAI boom, has seen strong spending from governments and rising demand for its software services from businesses looking to adopt the technology.

Source: Reuters

