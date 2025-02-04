Palantir forecasts 2025 revenue above estimates on AI strength, shares surge

:Data analytics firm Palantir forecast first-quarter and annual revenue above Wall Street estimates on Monday, betting on robust demand for its software from companies adopting generative AI, sending its shares up about 12 per cent after the bell.

Businesses pushing to deploy the most sophisticated generative artificial intelligence tech have helped drive sales for Palantir's AI platform, AIP, which is used to test, debug code and evaluate AI-related scenarios.

The Denver-based company expects fiscal 2025 revenue between $3.74 billion and $3.76 billion, above the average analyst estimate of $3.52 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG.

Revenue is being driven by both new customers and the expansion of those customers with AIP, Palantir's Chief Revenue Officer Ryan Taylor told Reuters. The company's customer count grew 43 per cent in the fourth quarter.

Chinese startup DeepSeek's AI models that it claimed can match or even outperform Western rivals at a fraction of the cost had stirred doubts about the United States' lead in the technology and the high costs of GenAI development.

Palantir would discourage its clients from using DeepSeek, Taylor said, adding that U.S. government customers would be unable to use the Chinese company's models.

Co-founded by billionaire Peter Thiel, Palantir derived more than 40 per cent its fourth-quarter sales from the U.S. government but has been working to reduce its dependence on government spending.

Palantir expects revenue derived from companies in the U.S. to grow at least 54 per cent in 2025 to more than $1.80 billion.

The company forecast March-quarter revenue between $858 million and $862 million, compared with estimates of $799.4 million.

Expanded tariffs ordered by U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday could also help drive demand for Palantir's analytics services centered around supply-chain and logistics management, Taylor said.

On an adjusted basis, Palantir earned 14 cents per share in the fourth quarter, beating estimates of 11 cents.