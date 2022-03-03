Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Palm oil imports this year seen easing in India, flat in China
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Palm oil imports this year seen easing in India, flat in China

Palm oil imports this year seen easing in India, flat in China

FILE PHOTO: A farmer prepares to unload oil palm bunches from a tractor trolley in a mill at Dwaraka Tirumala in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh, India, September 1, 2021. REUTERS/Rajendra Jadhav

03 Mar 2022 06:26PM (Updated: 03 Mar 2022 06:26PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

KUALA LUMPUR : Palm oil imports by world's biggest buyers India and China are expected to be flat this year as red-hot prices deter demand, industry officials said at a webinar on Thursday.

India's palm oil imports in the 2021/22 oil year are forecast at 7.63 million tonnes, compared to 8.89 million tonnes in 2020/21, Sudhakar Desai, president of the Indian Vegetable Oil Producers' Association said.

China's palm oil imports in 2022 are expected at 6.7 million tonnes, compared to 6.63 million tonnes in the year before, said Desmond Ng, chief representative for the Malaysian Palm Oil Council in China.

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Martin Petty)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us