Nov 18 : Cybersecurity company Palo Alto Networks said on Wednesday it will acquire AI startup Applied Compute in an all-stock deal valued at $4.5 billion, as it seeks to help businesses securely deploy open-weight artificial intelligence models.

Shares of Palo Alto rose 8.5 per cent in after hours trading.

The latest deal adds to a run of 2026 acquisitions by Palo Alto, including identity-security company CyberArk and observability firm Chronosphere, as the company pushes into AI.

Applied Compute sells software that helps companies adapt and run open-weight models, AI systems whose trained settings are publicly released, on their own data.

The deal is expected to close in the third quarter of fiscal 2027.

Separately, Palo Alto said it expects fiscal 2027 revenue to be between $14.52 billion and $14.57 billion, above analysts' average estimate of $14.16 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG.