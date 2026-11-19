Nov 18 : Cybersecurity firm Palo Alto Networks raised its annual revenue forecast and signed a deal to acquire AI startup Applied Compute in a deal valued at $4.5 billion, as a heightened threat environment pushes customers toward broader security products.

Shares of Palo Alto jumped about 10 per cent in after-hours trading to $368.60, and drove gains in rivals. CrowdStrike rose 5.3 per cent, Zscaler climbed 3 per cent and Fortinet gained 2.1 per cent.

Palo Alto Networks has been repositioning itself as an integrated cybersecurity provider, with recent deals, including its $3.35 billion acquisition of cloud management and monitoring firm Chronosphere and an agreement with Israeli startup Koi.

The company is looking to tap growing cybersecurity spending as the rapid adoption of AI creates new security risks, giving attackers new ways to exploit vulnerabilities.

"As AI accelerates cyber attacks, enterprises are moving with urgency to replace disjointed tools with unified platforms," Palo Alto CEO Nikesh Arora said during the company's analyst call on Wednesday.

With the acquisition of Applied Compute, Palo Alto is looking to offer users a technology platform to help customers securely train and deploy open-weight models as they expand their use of AI.

Open-weight models, AI systems whose trained settings are publicly released, present security challenges, including the risk of model tampering, data leakage and misuse by bad actors.

"Applied Compute extends Palo Alto's push beyond traditional cybersecurity into enterprise AI. The opportunity is to bring AI infrastructure and security closer together," said Shaul Eyal, analyst at TD Cowen.

The deal is expected to close in the third quarter of fiscal 2027.

Palo Alto now expects fiscal 2027 revenue to be between $14.52 billion and $14.57 billion, compared with its prior expectation of $14.10 billion to $14.20 billion.

Its first-quarter revenue came in at $3.45 billion, up 39 per cent from a year earlier, beating estimates of $3.31 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG.