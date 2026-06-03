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Palo Alto raises annual forecasts on strong AI cybersecurity demand, shares surge
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Palo Alto raises annual forecasts on strong AI cybersecurity demand, shares surge

Palo Alto raises annual forecasts on strong AI cybersecurity demand, shares surge

A Palo Alto Networks logo is seen in this illustration taken August 18, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

03 Jun 2026 04:52AM (Updated: 03 Jun 2026 05:17AM)
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June 2 : Palo Alto Networks raised its annual revenue and profit forecast on Tuesday, as enterprises increased spending on cloud, identity and AI-driven cybersecurity products amid a rising threat landscape, sending shares up 7.4 per cent in extended trading.

Here are some details on the results:

• Santa Clara, California-based Palo Alto expects revenue of $11.415 billion to $11.425 billion for fiscal 2026, above its prior projection of $11.28 billion to $11.31 billion.

• AI has emerged as a major growth driver for the company, with rising AI-driven cyber threats expected to accelerate enterprise cybersecurity spending and strengthen demand for platform-based vendors such as Palo Alto Networks.

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• The company provides integrated network, cloud, identity and AI security solutions.

• Palo Alto expects adjusted profit per share of $3.77 to $3.79 for fiscal 2026, up from its prior forecast of $3.65 to $3.70.

• Revenue for the third quarter grew 31 per cent to $3 billion, above estimates of $2.94 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG.

Source: Reuters
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