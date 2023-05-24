Palo Alto raises full-year adjusted profit forecast

Palo Alto Networks Inc raised its full-year adjusted profit outlook on Tuesday as clients looking to reduce costs shift their spending to bigger cybersecurity firms with better integrated offerings.

Shares of the Santa Clara, California-based company rose 4 per cent in volatile trading after the bell.

A rise in cyber attacks and the growing digital presence of businesses and governments have ensured strong demand for cybersecurity software, helping soften the impact from technology budgets shrinking in the face of high interest rates and inflation.

Enterprise customers are consolidating their cybersecurity software vendors in a bid to reduce the complexity of their operations, benefiting vendors such as Palo Alto, which is a one-stop shop for cybersecurity solutions.

The company now expects 2023 adjusted net income per share in the range of $4.25 to $4.29, compared with its previous range of $3.97 to $4.03.

It forecast fourth-quarter revenue between $1.94 billion and $1.97 billion, compared with analysts' estimates of $1.95 billion, according to Refinitiv data.