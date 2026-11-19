Nov 19 : Palo Alto Networks shares gained more than 6 per cent on Thursday as its higher annual forecast lifted cybersecurity stocks, with investors betting companies would spend big on defending against sophisticated AI-enabled cyberattacks.

If the gains hold, Palo Alto would add more than $18 billion to its market value.

Investor interest in cybersecurity firms has grown as AI reshapes the cyber arms race — the technology helps attackers uncover and exploit vulnerabilities faster, while increasing demand for software that can identify, block and respond to emerging threats before they multiply.

Those concerns have been reinforced by a series of recent technology outages and vulnerabilities identified in Java and PHP, two programming languages underpinning millions of business applications and websites.

"As companies accelerate AI adoption, cybersecurity is becoming an increasingly mission-critical, non-discretionary investment," said Ivan Feinseth, director of research at Tigress Financial Partners.

At least 20 brokerages raised their price targets on Palo Alto after its earnings report, giving it a median price target of $425, according to data compiled by LSEG.

The upbeat forecast from the company, which also announced a $4.5 billion acquisition of AI startup Applied Compute on Wednesday, boosted sentiment across the cybersecurity sector.

Shares of CrowdStrike, Zscaler and Fortinet climbed between 2 per cent and 9 per cent, while Okta, Cloudflare, F5 and SentinelOne gained 1 per cent to 10 per cent each, extending the sector's rally.

Technology stocks were also rising ahead of Anthropic's market debut later on Thursday. The Claude maker priced the largest initial public offering on record above its marketed range, helping lift the Nasdaq composite about 2 per cent and reviving appetite for beaten-down AI-linked stocks.