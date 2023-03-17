Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Panama signs $626 million Japanese loan deal to advance mass transit work
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Panama signs $626 million Japanese loan deal to advance mass transit work

17 Mar 2023 10:27AM (Updated: 17 Mar 2023 10:27AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY : Panama's government approved a 20-year loan deal worth nearly $626 million with the Japanese government aimed at continuing work on a second phase of a major public transit line southwest of the capital, officials announced on Thursday.

The Line 3 metro system covers 14 train stations stretching across 17 miles (27 km) and the work funded by the new loan deal will benefit half a million people in the Central American country's Panama Oeste province, according to the government.

The Japanese financing boost will also allow the transit system to roll out what officials describe as "high-quality monorail vehicles."

In a statement, Finance Minister Hector Alexander touted the deal's positive contribution to Panama's efforts to mitigate climate change. He also stressed that the project's spillover effects on new employment will be felt "not only in Panama Oeste but throughout the country."

The funds are set to be disbursed over three years.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.