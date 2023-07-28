Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Business

Panasonic considering providing EV batteries to Subaru -Nikkei
FILE PHOTO: A logo of Panasonic Corp is pictured at the Combined Exhibition of Advanced Technologies at the Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan, October 2, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/File Photo

28 Jul 2023 07:55AM
TOKYO : Panasonic Holdings has started considering providing electric vehicle batteries to Subaru, the Nikkei reported on Friday.

The two companies are soon expected to announce the plan to ink a basic supply agreement of EV batteries, the report said.

The energy unit of Panasonic Holdings and Mazda Motor announced in June they also would start talks to set up a battery supply partnership for electric vehicles (EVs).

Panasonic, which supplies almost all of its EV batteries to Tesla, is seeking to increase global market as Chinese and South Korean competitors grow their presence, the Nikkei said.

Source: Reuters

