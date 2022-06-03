Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Panasonic finalising choice of US state for battery plant - exec
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Panasonic finalising choice of US state for battery plant - exec

Panasonic finalising choice of US state for battery plant - exec
FILE PHOTO: Kazuo Tadanobu, CEO of Panasonic's Energy Company holds a prototype of the 4680 format battery cell (L) next to the current 2170 battery supplied to Tesla Inc during a news conference in Tokyo, Japan October 25, 2021.REUTERS/Tim Kelly/File Photo
Panasonic finalising choice of US state for battery plant - exec
FILE PHOTO: Kazuo Tadanobu, CEO of Panasonic's Energy Company, holds a prototype of the 4680 format battery cell (R) next to the current 2170 battery supplied to Tesla Inc during a news conference in Tokyo, Japan October 25, 2021.REUTERS/Tim Kelly/File Photo
Panasonic finalising choice of US state for battery plant - exec
FILE PHOTO: A man is reflected on Panasonic's logo at Panasonic Center in Tokyo, Japan, February 2, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo
03 Jun 2022 02:19PM (Updated: 03 Jun 2022 02:34PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO : Japan's Panasonic Holdings Corp, which makes batteries for electric car maker Tesla, is finalising a decision on which U.S. state it will choose as the site for a new battery plant, a top executive said on Friday.

"We've been making various considerations, but we are starting to finalise," said Panasonic Energy Chief Executive Officer Kazuo Tadanobu, speaking to reporters during a round table event. No decision had been made yet, he added.

The Japanese conglomerate is looking at potential factory sites in Kansas and Oklahoma to supply the batteries to the U.S. electric automaker's plant in Texas, two people with knowledge of the plan have said.

Tadanobu told investors and analysts on Wednesday that the company had shipped samples of its more powerful '4680' format electric car battery to Tesla.

The 4680 format battery - 46 millimetres in width and 80 millimetres in height - is about five times bigger than those that Panasonic currently supplies, meaning the U.S. electric automaker could be able to lower production costs and boost vehicles' driving range.

Panasonic said mass production of the new battery is set to begin before the end of March 2024 at its plant in Wakayama, western Japan, before production is moved to North America.

Panasonic is looking at potential factory sites in Kansas and Oklahoma to supply the batteries to the U.S. electric automaker's plant in Texas, two people with knowledge of the plan have said.

The Japanese company has partnered with Tesla for more than a decade, supplying batteries for its first cars.

Since then, the electric automaker has diversified supply chain and brought in other firms such as China's Contemporary Amperex Technology Co (CATL) and South Korea's LG Energy Solution.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us