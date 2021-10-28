Panasonic posts 4per cent rise in Q2 operating profit

TOKYO : Japan's Panasonic Corp on Thursday posted a second-quarter operating profit of 96.8 billion yen (US$852.6 million)compared with a profit of 92.8 billion yen a year ago.

The result for the three months to Sept. 30 was worse than an estimated mean 105.9 billion yen profit from nine analyst surveyed by Refinitiv.

Panasonic raised its full-year profit forecast to 370 billion yen from 330 billion yen. That prediction is higher than a mean 368.1 billion yen profit based on forecasts from 20 analysts, Refinitiv data shows.

(US$1 = 113.5400 yen)

(Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)