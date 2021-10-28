Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Panasonic posts 4per cent rise in Q2 operating profit
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Panasonic posts 4per cent rise in Q2 operating profit

Panasonic posts 4per cent rise in Q2 operating profit

FILE PHOTO: A man is seen next to Panasonic Corp's logo at Panasonic Center in Tokyo, Japan, February 2, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

28 Oct 2021 03:04PM (Updated: 28 Oct 2021 03:15PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO : Japan's Panasonic Corp on Thursday posted a second-quarter operating profit of 96.8 billion yen (US$852.6 million)compared with a profit of 92.8 billion yen a year ago.

The result for the three months to Sept. 30 was worse than an estimated mean 105.9 billion yen profit from nine analyst surveyed by Refinitiv.

Panasonic raised its full-year profit forecast to 370 billion yen from 330 billion yen. That prediction is higher than a mean 368.1 billion yen profit based on forecasts from 20 analysts, Refinitiv data shows.

(US$1 = 113.5400 yen)

(Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us