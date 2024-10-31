Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Panasonic's battery unit Q2 operating profit rises 42%
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Panasonic's battery unit Q2 operating profit rises 42%

Panasonic's battery unit Q2 operating profit rises 42%

A man is reflected on Panasonic Corp's logo at Panasonic Center in Tokyo, Japan, February 2, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/ File Photo

31 Oct 2024 02:42PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO : Japan's Panasonic Holdings said on Thursday the second-quarter operating profit of its battery-making energy unit rose 42 per cent, despite pressure from decreasing demand in Japan and lower sales values in North America due to price revisions.

Operating income for the key segment, which makes batteries for Tesla and other automakers, increased to 32.7 billion yen ($213.82 million), helped by stronger sales of energy storage systems for data centres in the unit's consumer business.

The company, however, maintained the full-year operating profit forecast for the unit at 109 billion yen.

($1 = 152.9300 yen)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement