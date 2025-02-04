Panasonic's battery unit Q3 operating profit rises 39% from a year earlier

Logo
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

FILE PHOTO: The Panasonic booth is shown during the 2020 CES in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. January 7, 2020. REUTERS/Steve Marcus/File Photo

04 Feb 2025 02:52PM
TOKYO : Japan's Panasonic Holdings said on Thursday the third-quarter operating profit of its energy unit, which supplies batteries to Tesla, rose 39 per cent from a year earlier on improved profitability at its U.S. plant and stronger sales of energy storage systems.

Operating income for the key segment increased to 42 billion yen ($270.46 million) as the better profitability at its U.S. plant helped offset an overall decline in sales in its in-vehicle business, it said in presentation materials.

($1 = 155.2900 yen)

Source: Reuters

