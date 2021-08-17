Pandora jewellery sales top pre-pandemic levels as US shoppers splash out

COPENHAGEN: Danish jewellery maker Pandora said on Tuesday (Aug 17) that a strong performance in the United States spurred rapid sales growth in the second quarter but sales in China fell.

Pandora, which aims to strengthen its brand in the world's two biggest economies, said its total comparable sales in April-June jumped 7 per cent compared to the same quarter of 2019 before the pandemic.

In the United States quarterly sales more than doubled from a year earlier and were up 63 per cent compared to 2019 as massive government stimulus and vaccinations against COVID-19 fuelled spending on goods and services.

Pandora said it saw indications that it was gaining more market share in the United States, its biggest market, but cautioned that the high growth would come down in the second half of the year.

"We have dampened the expectations on the US growth versus the first half and then we have raised expectations in Europe when the stores reopen and we are seeing that play out," Chief Executive Alexander Lacik told Reuters in an interview.