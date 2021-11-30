Parag Agrawal: New CEO sheds low profile to take Twitter helm

SAN FRANCISCO: Parag Agrawal, who took over on Monday (Nov 29) as the new head of Twitter, shot from relative obscurity as the platform's technology expert to becoming the latest India-born talent to lead a United States tech giant.

Unlike his predecessor, co-founder Jack Dorsey, Agrawal enjoyed until Monday a much more low-profile role at the company, with only about 24,000 followers on the platform, compared to Dorsey's almost 6 million.

But with a tweeted statement that began: "Thank you, Jack, I'm honored and humbled," Agrawal took the reins of a company aiming to steer away from free speech battles and towards growth.

Agrawal is also the latest India-born star tapped to head a major US-based tech company, following the likes of Google parent Alphabet's CEO Sundar Pichai and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella.

"He's been behind every critical decision that helped turn this company around," Dorsey wrote of Agrawal in a message to Twitter staff.

"He leads with heart and soul, and is someone I learn from daily. My trust in him as our CEO is bone deep."