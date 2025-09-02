Paramount, Activision strike deal for 'Call of Duty' live-action film

Paramount Skydance has inked a deal with Microsoft-owned Activision Blizzard to adapt video game franchise "Call of Duty" into a live-action feature film, the media firm said on Tuesday.

Paramount and Activision said they will honor the brand's "rich narrative and distinctive style" for fans of the video game franchise.

"We're approaching this film with the same disciplined, uncompromising commitment to excellence that guided our work on Top Gun: Maverick," Paramount CEO David Ellison said.

Published by Activision, "Call of Duty" is one of the most popular video game properties in the world. It has sold 500 million copies globally and is one of the best-selling games in the U.S. every year.