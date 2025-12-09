Paramount makes US$108.4 billion hostile bid for Warner Bros Discovery

NEW YORK: Paramount Skydance on Monday (Dec 8) launched a hostile bid worth US$108.4 billion for Warner Bros Discovery, in a last-ditch effort to outbid Netflix and create a media powerhouse that would challenge the dominance of the streaming giant.

Netflix had emerged victorious on Friday from a weeks-long bidding war with Paramount and Comcast, securing a US$72 billion equity deal for Warner Bros Discovery's TV, film studios and streaming assets. But Paramount's latest attempt means the jockeying for Warner Bros and its prized HBO and DC Comics assets will not come to a conclusion swiftly.

Paramount argued that its US$30-per-share, all-cash offer for the entirety of Warner Bros Discovery is superior to Netflix's bid, providing shareholders US$18 billion more in cash and an easier path to regulatory approval. It also argued that the combination of Paramount and Warner Bros would be in the best interest of the creative community, movie theatres and consumers, who would benefit from enhanced competition.

"We believe our offer will create a stronger Hollywood," Paramount CEO David Ellison said in a statement.

Netflix's offer comes with a US$5.8 billion break-up fee and was likely to face strong antitrust scrutiny; US President Donald Trump raised questions about the offer over the weekend. The bid has already drawn sharp criticism from bipartisan lawmakers and Hollywood unions over concerns that it could lead to job cuts as well as higher prices for consumers.

Shares of Paramount were up 3.7 per cent in morning trading following the company's bid. Warner Bros Discovery jumped 6.7 per cent, while Netflix shares fell 3.6 per cent.