Paramount misses quarterly revenue estimates on weak TV ad sales

Paramount Global said on Tuesday it added more than 6 million streaming subscribers in the first quarter but missed revenue estimates, hurt by weaker TV advertising sales in a period without the Super Bowl broadcast.

Shares of the company, formerly known as ViacomCBS, fell more than 4 per cent in pre-market trading.

Total revenue fell about 1 per cent to $7.33 billion in the first quarter, below analysts' estimates of $7.38 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Paramount said revenue in its TV media segment, its highest revenue generator, fell 6 per cent compared to last year when CBS' broadcast of Super Bowl LV - a championship this year carried by Comcast-owned NBC - brought more viewers and ad revenue.

The results also come at a time when Wall Street has raised concerns over the long-term viability of streaming as the pandemic boom fades.

Rival streaming powerhouse Netflix Inc said it lost 200,000 subscribers in the first quarter and expects to lose a further 2 million in the second quarter.

Still, Paramount's investments in unscripted programming and live sports on its flagship Paramount+ platform have helped it weather some of these challenges.

Paramount+ added 6.8 million subscribers in the quarter, on the back of titles such as "Scream" and "The Lost City".

Revenue in the company's direct-to-consumer business, which includes Paramount+, increased 82 per cent due to a 59 per cent jump in ad sales and a 95 per cent increase in subscription revenues.

However, the company has a long road to recovery from pandemic lows in its filmed entertainment business, where revenue declined about 27 per cent owing to lower licensing revenue.

Net earnings attributable to Paramount fell to $433 million, from $911 million a year earlier.

Excluding items, the media giant earned a profit of 60 cents per share in the quarter ended March 31, above expectations of 51 cents.