Paris prosecutors probing Musk's X over alleged algorithmic distortions - Franceinfo
FILE PHOTO: A 3D-printed miniature model of Elon Musk and the X logo are seen in this illustration taken January 23, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

07 Feb 2025 10:56PM (Updated: 07 Feb 2025 11:12PM)
PARIS :Paris prosecutors have opened a probe into Elon Musk's X social media over alleged algorithmic distortions, Franceinfo reports on Friday, citing the prosecutors' office.

The investigation was opened after centrist Ensemble Pour La Republique (EPR) MP Eric Bothorel reported on Jan. 12 that X was using biased algorithms, Franceinfo said.

The algorithms are "likely to have distorted the operation of an automated data processing system. The magistrates and specialised assistants from the cybercrime unit are analysing it and carrying out initial technical checks", Franceinfo cited the Paris public prosecutor's office as saying.

"I sent a letter to the cyber J3 prosecutor's office on this subject on Jan. 12", Bothorel wrote on X

Source: Reuters
