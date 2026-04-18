Paris prosecutors reject accusation in rift with Musk over X probe

April 18 : Paris prosecutors on Saturday pushed back against a report the U.S. Justice Department would not cooperate in their probe into Elon Musk's X platform which it viewed as politically motivated, stressing their judicial independence.

In a statement sent to Reuters, the prosecutor's office said it had no knowledge of a U.S. Justice Department letter, cited by the Wall Street Journal, reportedly refusing cooperation in a French investigation targeting the platform.

The investigation, which earlier this year led to searches at X's French office, is focused on charges including suspected complicity in the distribution of child pornography and the creation of sexual deepfakes, Paris prosecutors said.

Musk, the owner of X and a host of other tech companies, was summoned by French investigators for Monday, April 20.

In response to a Reuters request, the Paris prosecutor's office said it had no knowledge of the letter cited in the WSJ report, adding that "the French constitution guarantees the separation of powers and the independence of the judiciary."

French authorities in February ordered Musk to face questions in a widening investigation as part of a year-long investigation.

"This investigation seeks to use the criminal legal system in France to regulate a public square for the free expression of ideas and opinions in a manner contrary to the First Amendment of the United States Constitution," the letter reviewed by the Journal said.

Musk on Saturday shared the WSJ article on X, commenting: "Indeed, this needs to stop."

It was unclear whether Musk would attend next week's hearing. Paris prosecutors said the presence of X executives was no obstacle to the continuation of the investigation.

X has come under scrutiny from regulators and governments in several countries since his takeover of the platform, with authorities examining issues including content moderation, data practices and compliance with local laws.

Prosecutors have said the investigation centres on whether X’s algorithms distorted the treatment of content on the platform and whether the company improperly extracted user data, after complaints from French lawmakers and advocacy groups.

The U.S. Department of Justice, X, and the French justice ministry did not reply to a Reuters request for comment.