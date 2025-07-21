Logo
Paris prosecutors say they requested information about algorithm, not private data, from Musk's X
FILE PHOTO: A 3D-printed miniature model of Elon Musk and the X logo are seen in this illustration taken January 23, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

21 Jul 2025 11:47PM
PARIS :Paris prosecutors requested information from social media platform X about its algorithm as part of a probe into organised gangs' possible tampering with an automated data processing system and fraudulent data extraction, not for access to private data, the office said on Monday.

The office said X has not officially responded to its request.

Elon Musk's X denounced the investigation as politically motivated earlier on Monday.

Source: Reuters
