Paris prosecutors say they requested information about algorithm, not private data, from Musk's X
PARIS :Paris prosecutors requested information from social media platform X about its algorithm as part of a probe into organised gangs' possible tampering with an automated data processing system and fraudulent data extraction, not for access to private data, the office said on Monday.
The office said X has not officially responded to its request.
Elon Musk's X denounced the investigation as politically motivated earlier on Monday.