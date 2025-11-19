Paris says no to outdoor Christmas events for Shein host BHV

PARIS :The BHV department store in Paris will not be allowed to host outdoor Christmas events this year, unlike in previous years, city authorities said, after they identified violations linked to the opening of Shein's first-ever physical shop within BHV.

Online fast-fashion retailer Shein launched the shop earlier this month, drawing thousands of bargain-hunters and triggering widespread backlash from other retailers and regulators.

On the opening day of Shein's Paris store, France's finance ministry moved to suspend its French marketplace after finding child-like sex dolls and banned weapons for sale on the platform. It later halted suspension proceedings after the Chinese retailer withdrew all illicit products but Shein remains under close surveillance.

On Wednesday the City of Paris, whose offices are across the road from the BHV on the Rue de Rivoli, said it took the decision to halt its display of Christmas trees and other decorations, citing a "highly controversial context" related to the Shein opening and the risk of disturbances in public spaces.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"The Chief of Police ... considered that security conditions were not in place to allow the street to be closed and the events to continue", the city said in a statement.

It added that earlier this month BHV had committed alleged violations including the use of public spaces to install furniture and Shein banners without authorisation.

BHV, which launched its indoor Christmas decorations on Tuesday, declined to comment on the ban.