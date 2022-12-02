Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Parlement Technologies and Ye agree to terminate intent of sale of Parler
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Parlement Technologies and Ye agree to terminate intent of sale of Parler

Parlement Technologies and Ye agree to terminate intent of sale of Parler

FILE PHOTO: The logo of social media app Parler is seen in this Illustration taken, October 17, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

02 Dec 2022 05:41AM (Updated: 02 Dec 2022 05:41AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Parlement Technologies and Ye agreed to terminate the intent of the sale of social media platform Parler, according to a statement from Parlement Technologies on Thursday.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.