Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Partial lunar eclipse dubbed 'Blood Moon' dazzles night skies
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Partial lunar eclipse dubbed 'Blood Moon' dazzles night skies

Partial lunar eclipse dubbed 'Blood Moon' dazzles night skies
A partial lunar eclipse dubbed the 'blood' moon is seen next to the antenna on top of One World Trade Center in New York City, New York, U.S. November 19, 2021. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Partial lunar eclipse dubbed 'Blood Moon' dazzles night skies
A shadow falls on the moon, as seen beside the world's tallest broadcasting tower Tokyo Skytree, during a partial lunar eclipse in Tokyo, Japan November 19, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Partial lunar eclipse dubbed 'Blood Moon' dazzles night skies
The Beaver 'blood' Moon partial lunar eclipse is seen above the Washington Monument in Washington, U.S. November 19, 2021. REUTERS/Al Drago
Partial lunar eclipse dubbed 'Blood Moon' dazzles night skies
A partial lunar eclipse dubbed the 'blood moon' is seen in Santiago, Chile November 19, 2021. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
Partial lunar eclipse dubbed 'Blood Moon' dazzles night skies
A partial lunar eclipse is observed over Gifu Castle in Gifu, central Japan November 19, 2021 in this photo taken by Kyodo. Mandatory credit Kyodo/via REUTERS
20 Nov 2021 04:14AM (Updated: 20 Nov 2021 04:31AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

The longest partial lunar eclipse in a millennium dazzled night skies around the world on Friday, in an event dubbed the 'Blood Moon' due to its red haze.

The partial eclipse, which lasted 3 hours, 28 minutes and 23 seconds, is the longest since February 18, 1440, according to NASA.

Stunning views of the partial lunar eclipse could be seen in parts of the United States, Asia and South America.

During the eclipse, up to 99.1per cent of the Moon's disk was within Earth's darkest shadow, NASA said.

Missed it? You will have to wait until 2669 before you can see a partial lunar eclipse that is longer than this one. However, there will be a longer total lunar eclipse in November of next year.

(Reporting by Eduardo Munoz; editing by Diane Craft)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us